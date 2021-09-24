Carole Baskin slams directors and claims they aren’t “true documentarians” in “Tiger King 2.”

Carole Baskin says she doesn’t want to see Netflix’s impending sequel to the docuseries “Tiger King,” but believes she’ll have to if she wants to defend herself against any false charges.

With brief footage of Baskin and Joe Exotic, the latter dialing in from jail, Netflix introduced “Tiger King 2” on Thursday. Exotic is currently serving a 17-year term for plotting to murder Baskin for hire.

When the Big Cat Rescue founder spoke with Variety via phone on Thursday, he commented on the news that “Tiger King” creators Rebecca Chaiklin and Eric Goode would be releasing a sequel soon.

“I knew some people who were involved in it, and they were filming more, so I figured they would make a ‘Tiger King 2′ at some time.

“I expected it to take a lot longer because it took them five years to put the first one together,” she told the site.

Baskin then went on to criticize the documentary’s directors, claiming she “wouldn’t call Eric Goode or Rebecca Chaiklin true documentarians.”

This is why Baskin doesn’t have great expectations for the sequel. “What makes you think I’d believe them? They’ve already demonstrated their identity. She explained, “They can’t back off that ledge.”

Baskin noted that what she was informed would be a look at saving big cats confined in facilities like Exotic’s zoo ended up being a “reality show dumpster fire” after seeing the original docuseries, which broadcast in March 2020.

Baskin, on the other hand, expects to have to watch “Tiger King 2” in order to defend herself against the supposedly false charges she expects to be made about her, just like she did with the first series.

“For three months straight, my phone was ringing off the hook with individuals cursing at me and telling me that they wanted to burn the building down and kill me, my family, and the cats,” the former “Dancing With the Stars” participant recalled. “So whatever ‘Tiger King 2′ does, I’m expecting the same reaction from the deceived people. I’ll have to spend a lot of time explaining to them how they’ve been duped, so I’ll have to keep an eye on them.”

"I believe there is a Mark Twain saying about a falsehood spreading across the world faster than the truth can put its pants on, and that is true because people," Baskin continued.