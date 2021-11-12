Carole Baskin of “The Tiger King” is taking “precautions” in case Joe Exotic is released early from prison.

Carole Baskin is speaking out about her concerns about Joe Exotic and the steps she’s doing to protect herself and her family in the event he’s released early from jail.

The 60-year-old animal rights activist and creator of Big Cat Rescue told Entertainment Tonight that she has been harassed and attacked multiple times over the years, ahead of the premiere of her Discovery+ series “Carole Baskin’s Cage Fight.”

“Only the murder-for-hire plot of ‘Tiger King’ is known to the general public. These folks, on the other hand, have been threatening to kill me for years “ET spoke with Baskin. “When I go to appear before the Florida Wildlife Commission, Congress, or at a state legislative session, I have been physically assaulted. They don’t want me to talk about why these cats shouldn’t be in private hands, and they’ll go to any length to prevent me from doing so.” Baskin also expressed confidence in the judge’s decision to give Exotic the maximum sentence. She is, however, prepared for whatever may occur if he is freed from prison early.

“We’ve taken all kinds of steps to safeguard myself, my family, and the sanctuary,” she added. “We may have to ratchet them up even more in the future, but for now, we’ve done nearly everything we can to assure our safety.”

Exotic, whose actual name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, is currently serving a 22-year federal prison sentence for attempting to hire two other individuals to murder Baskin.

According to the Associated Press, a federal appeals court determined in July that the trial court incorrectly classified those two crimes independently when computing his jail term under sentencing guidelines, and that he should receive a reduced sentence.

The court ordered that Exotic, who has maintained his innocence, be resentenced by the trial court.

Last year, Exotic was convicted of murdering five tigers, selling tiger pups, and manipulating wildlife documents.

Carole Baskin and her husband Howard have earlier stated that they would support his early release. However, Howard made it plain in an April interview with Mirror that this would only happen if Exotic, in turn, supported the Big Cat Safety Act, which forbids the possession of large cats such as lions and leopards.

Baskin has since taken over Exotic’s cat ranch, where she discovered his cruelty of the tigers and huge animals he kept there, which she will detail in her next docuseries.

