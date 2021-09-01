Carol Vorderman’s’stunning’ gym selfie astounds followers.

Carol Vorderman’s fans were taken aback when she uploaded a photo of herself in the gym on Instagram.

After a morning workout with her strength and conditioning coach, the 60-year-old shared the photo with her 470k Twitter followers.

The former Countdown star grinned as she posed in green training attire, revealing that it was her first time back in the gym after a summer of outdoor fitness.

“It’s time to head back to the gym,” she remarked.

I had a wonderful summer of hiking, paddleboarding, relaxing, dancing, laughing, and a little weight lifting. This morning, I was online with @rippercbh… Greetings, Ripper.”

Over the summer, the mother of two dazzled admirers with updates on her training program on social media.

Her most recent post had over 1k likes, with followers praising the ‘amazing’ photo in the comments.

“Stunning as always,” one person said.

“You’re looking wonderful, Carol,” said another.

“You go girl!” said a third.

“Beautiful, as always,” said a fourth.

“Looking perfect,” said a fifth.