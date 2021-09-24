Carol Vorderman’s rigorous therapeutic treatment astounds her fans.

Carol Vorderman wowed her fans when she released a video of herself undergoing a grueling therapy session.

The former Countdown host posted a photo of herself inside a cryotherapy tank with her admirers.

Low temperatures are used in cryotherapy, also known as cold treatment, to treat problems like skin diseases.

Carol shared the post with her followers, who were taken aback by the treatment’s severity.

Cryotherapy involves sitting or standing in a cold room for three to five minutes, and it is said to help with pain relief, muscle repair, weight loss, inflammation reduction, and more.

Carol can be seen in Carol’s post screaming at how cold it is in the cryotherapy booth while laughing and attempting to distract her thoughts from how freezing it is.

As she receives the cold tank therapy, a digital display screen next to her head displays the number -196.

She’s also seen exiting the booth and saying to the camera, “I made it!” Oh my my, that’s freezing.”

“CRYO… COLLLLLDDDD…,” the 60-year-old captioned the photo. I’m wearing a bikini, furry boots, and thermal gloves… Today I got it down to MINUS 196 degrees Celsius…. wow three minutes for healing and health… Actually, I enjoyed it… “It keeps me from being a wuss.”

Carol’s bravery in having the therapy was also commended by fans, with many commenting on her Instagram post.

“Very brave women,” said one of her fans, @mcgregoriain, while another, @sovranorwe, adding, “Amazingly fabulous.” “Way to go.”

“Brave lady,” said a third fan, @scouse50.