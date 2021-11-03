Carol Vorderman shows off her hourglass form in a race-day suit.

Carol Vorderman has dazzled her followers as she prepares to visit one of her “favorite” racetracks.

The former Countdown star wore a tight-fitting black jumpsuit with a striking belt at the waist.

Carol paired the jumpsuit with a grey turtleneck and matching grey boots.

The 60-year-old has made no secret of her love of horse racing and appeared to be looking forward to her day out.

Carol stated, “Off to the races today at one of my favorite racecourses in the world,” as she shared a few photos with her Instagram followers. What’s more, guess what? It’s in Wales, by the way.

“@chepstowracecourse is a beauty, and I’ve never had anything but a good experience there.” I’m off with a group of friends I haven’t seen in a long time.

“I’m open to any suggestions because I have no idea what’s going on today.” I’ve been quite busy lately. I’m sending you my love.

“‘Find what makes you happy….and do more of it,’ I’m a lucky woman. “I’m going to do that today.” Carol’s Instagram followers were eager to compliment her.

“You look absolutely gorgeous,” one person wrote.

“Beyond words, beyond beauty!” exclaimed another.

“There she is, the next 007!” wrote a third.

When she joined Channel 4’s Countdown in 1982, the 60-year-old Pride of Britain host soared to prominence.

The mother of two is likely most recognized for serving as the show’s statistician for 26 years.