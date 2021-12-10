Carol Vorderman shares photos of her life’s ‘new love.’

Carol Vorderman has demonstrated her enthusiasm for her newest ‘love’.

Carol, who is always interested in engineering, cars, and planes, has purchased a new van that she hopes to convert into a mobile home.

Her “van porn,” as she termed it, was shared with all of her Instagram followers via pictures and stories.

Carol Vorderman shares rare photos of her daughter who looks exactly like her.

She filmed the first time she “meet” the new vehicle in a series of videos and photos, saying, “Isn’t she gorgeous?”

She posed in front of the van, standing in the rain in a puffy black coat, captioning the photo, “It’s a love thang,” with a slew of love hearts and emojis following.

“In the rain in Aberystwyth after a four-hour trip… and then I fall in love,” she captioned another photo of herself leaning against the van.

The 60-year-old explained that her van is a specific type of van, saying, “I’ve got a four by four so that when this young lady and I go on our travels, we can get down to the river and into fields and have lovely adventures.” “I’m looking forward to it.” Carol then proceeded to give her followers a tour of the van, which had yet to be modified, as she explained her plans for what she would add and change.

Instagram

She intends to have a bed, a toilet, and a small kitchen put in the mobile house.

The singer said she’ll post updates on the van’s construction on social media so fans can keep up with it, and she expects to have it finished by March of next year, just in time for spring excursions.

Fans reacted positively to her new “man van” in the comments section of her Instagram photo.

“I now pronounce you van and wife,” Andy said.

“It’s going to be amazing Wayne will do a fantastic job,” Katie added. “I can depend on that good luck and can’t wait to see the finished product.”

