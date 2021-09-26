Carol Vorderman relaxes in a hot spa while wearing a bikini.

Carol Vorderman surprised her fans by posting a nude bikini selfie in a hot tub.

The former Countdown star has been soaking in the sun and posing in a variety of swimwear ensembles this summer.

She’s been vacationing in a health and spa facility in Portugal for the past week.

Carol, 60, shared a selfie with admirers, revealing how much she liked her visit.

Carol spread out her arms wide in a hot tub, revealing her naked bikini and touseled blonde locks.

Carol’s fans were quick to compliment her on how stunning she looked, according to the Mirror.

“I believe you have just broken the internet with this shot, you look amazing,” one person said.

“Stunner,” said another. Carol, you’re an 11/10.”

“You are a natural beauty,” said a third.

The TV personality has spent the last week relaxing at a wellness retreat ahead of a busy month at work in October.

“Left @juicemasterretreats Juicy Oasis so happy…..and can I say that everyone that works here, and I mean EVERYONE, has a smile on their face, they love their job and it’s infectious…..my kind of place,” Carol wrote on Instagram.

“Refreshed for a busy month ahead…..lots of work in all my businesses….and then hosting the amazing 22nd @prideofbritain with @ashleybanjogram at the end of the month. I’m looking forward to it. x”

Carol updates her tens of thousands of followers on a regular basis on her life outside of her hectic presenting schedule.

She disclosed one of her secrets to looking nice at 60 earlier this week: cryotherapy sessions.

The mother endured a skin treatment at -196C temperatures.

Cryotherapy, according to the NHS website, is a form of freezing that involves the use of liquid nitrogen.

The chilling temperatures kill undesirable skin blemishes while targeting cells.

Carol managed a smile despite the freezing temps as she shared a look of herself in the futuristic-looking enclosure.

She admitted she braved the treatment in only a bikini and thermal boots and gloves, adding that she only lasted three minutes for the sake of ‘healing and health.’

