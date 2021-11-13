Carol Vorderman looks stunning in a leather gown and confesses that she “loves Liverpool.”

Carol Vorderman threw up all the stops tonight in Liverpool for an occasion.

After arriving at the Titanic Hotel on Stanley Dock, the Countdown actress proclaimed that she ‘loves Liverpool.’

Carol could be seen dancing in her hotel room before later dressed in a black leather midi dress in a series of updates from her vacation to the city.

Carol wore a gorgeous black leather Bardot dress with a striking buckle belt in a photo she shared on Instagram.

She also shared a selfie with Jamie Carragher, a Liverpool FC icon.

Carol expressed why she adores Liverpool in another photo.

She stated, ” “I’m here the @titanichotelliverpool for the first-ever Football For Change @ftblforchange event, which promises to be a blast.

“The charity provides funds for needy children and does incredible job.

“In the 1960s, I grew up in a single-parent, impoverished family not far distant.

“My brother Anton was born with a severe cleft lip and palate and used to ride the train with my mother to @alderheyHospital for surgery.

“Throughout his life, he had a total of 24 procedures.

“As a toddler, I was also transported here for a life-saving operation…@alderhey.

“As a result, I will be eternally grateful to this magnificent city for all of the kindness it has shown us.”