Carol Vorderman impresses followers with a bikini photo taken while on vacation in Wales.

Carol Vorderman stunned her Instagram fans by appearing in swimwear in her most recent image.

Carol, 60, shared a selfie of herself in a red ruffled bikini with her 139,000 Instagram followers.

While on a stay-cation in Wales, the mother of two has been updating her fans on her Facebook page.

Carol Vorderman’s white swimsuit makes fans “speechless.”

She has been taking advantage of the wonderful weather by sunbathing at the beach and paddling on her paddle board.

“New @naia beach bikini…,” Carol captioned her most recent Instagram photo.

It cleans up nicely…

Today has been a rather lazy day…

“I adore it.”

The photo has over 19,000 likes and hundreds of comments, including one from fellow presenter Owain Wyn Evans.

“Add they’d say oh they continent dahling,” Owain added. “Extremely gèrgexè.”

“My goodness,” said another user, day dreamer.

“Stunning,” Ianmoore6317 commented.

“Absolutely gorgeous as always,” Brightie0077 said.

“Carol, you have once again knocked the ball out of the park,” Bustersutvessel stated.

“Wow wow wow we are LOVING YOU in our Electra bikini!!!” Naia beach exclaimed. It was designed specifically for you.”

She also shared photos of herself in a white swimsuit and a wet suit while on vacation this week.

Carol flexed her biceps in the mirror while wearing her hair down in her wetsuit, no make-up, and sunglasses to complete her ensemble.

“And we’re out for a morning paddle and brekkie….wet suit onesie coz it’s warm out,” she captioned the photo.

“I suppose all of this is growing my biceps…..look at those pistols on that one, they’re more like a water pistol #HappyScruff#paddleboarding #wetsuit”