Carol Vorderman expresses her joy at a great life accomplishment.

Carol Vorderman has been awarded an honorary fellowship by Cambridge University’s Institute of Engineering and Technology.

In a snapshot taken at the university, the well-known mathematician looked positively beaming with delight.

With a smile on her face, she wore her hair down and waved.

“Proud to have just awarded an Honorary Fellowship from the Institute of Engineering and Technology IET,” she wrote in an Instagram photo shared with her 184,000 followers.

“I have done my best to promote the language of engineering since since I graduated with a Masters degree in Engineering from @cambridgeuniversity many moons ago…. mathematics.”

“Last year, using my online maths school @themathsfactorbypearson, we were able to help 500,000 primary school children get through the first lockdown,” the 60-year-old continued. Normally, we would charge a weekly subscription of around £1, but for a number of crucial months, we made it free for all children.

“I’m quite pleased of our team and the children’s efforts at that time.” Every week, I get little children approaching me and calling me “Aunty Carol” and telling me how much they enjoy arithmetic. Even one of last week’s @prideofbritain champions used the school and progressed from low to top set in that time. I enjoy teaching because I appreciate seeing youngsters learn numbers and then enjoy playing with them….numbers become their friends, not something to be afraid of xx” I’m getting more and more interested with education, and I’ve been donating a lot of money to engineering bursaries for a long now. Young individuals from a similar background to me, who attended public school and were eligible for free school lunches. Young folks who might not otherwise have the opportunity.

“It’s a good life.”

Carol’s fans were blown away and congratulated her on social media.

“You are an inspiration Carol, congratulations, and wonderful dress,” Lucy added.

"Well deserved congratulations," Rob added. You look stunning in your wonderful gown. Always, always, always, always, always, always, always, always, always, always "Well done, gorgeous with brains and always helping others, a fantastic example to us all, and having fun at the same time," Andrew commented.