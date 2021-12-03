Carol Vorderman delivers an update on her health after becoming unwell.

Carol Vorderman has announced that she is “back in town” after battling the flu.

The former Countdown host is one of the most well-known TV personalities in the United Kingdom, and she’s been busy lately.

Carol, 60, stated in a video she shared on Twitter: “Oh, I was overtired the last week; I’d simply done too much in the previous six months.

“Then I had the flu, which was not pleasant. And now… this baby has returned to town!” So, ready to go, pumped up about a few things, and keep an eye on the world! It’s great to be back.” Math prodigy Carol has had a busy schedule recently, posting from various locations across the UK on her social media platforms.

She attended a Football For Change event at Liverpool’s Titanic Hotel in November, when she posted a selfie with Jamie Carragher.

Carol also stated why she adores Liverpool during the period, saying: “In the 1960s, I grew up in a single-parent, impoverished family not far away.

“My brother Anton was born with a severe cleft lip and palate and used to ride the train with my mother to @alderheyHospital for surgery.

“Throughout his life, he had a total of 24 procedures.

“As a toddler, I was also transported here for a life-saving operation…@alderhey.

“As a result, I will be eternally grateful to this magnificent city for all of the kindness it has shown us.”