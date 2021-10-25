Carol Vorderman debuted a new ‘blonder’ haircut in advance of the Pride of Britain Awards.

Carol Vorderman debuted her new ‘blonder’ hairstyle on Instagram ahead of the Pride of Britain awards.

The 60-year-old host smiled as she posed with her ‘award-winning’ masked-up hair stylist to show off her new look.

She added the following caption: “For the @prideofbritain awards, I went a little blonder… Kala @kalas hair boutique, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you,

Carol Vorderman wears red leather leggings to show off her body.

“Loving it xx #awardwinninghairdresser #Wales,” says the stylist.

“Glad you enjoy it, always a wonderful afternoon,” Kala, the “balayage specialist,” said in response to the image.

Some of the ex-Countdown co-followers host’s flocked to the image’s comments section to express their admiration for her new look.

“Your grin genuinely lights up places,” Antony wrote.

“OMG darling you’re gorgeous adore the hair,” Marv wrote, followed by love heart emojis.

Carol went on to upload another image, this time disclosing some major Pride of Britain Awards news.

In the photo, she was seen with Diversity’s Ashley Banjo, both dressed up in red and blue and looking stunning.

The Welsh media personality wore a floor-length crimson dress with a figure-hugging silhouette.

Ashley looked dapper in a blue and black suit. The couple grinned at the camera, looking smart.

Instagram

She said in the caption: “I’ve been aching to tell you something, but I’ve had to keep it a secret until now….

“I’m ecstatic that my pal @ashleybanjogram will be joining me to co-host @PrideOfBritain this year.

“It’s a special ceremony, and he’s a special man, hoorayyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy

Christine McGuinness, a fellow celebrity, said, “My favorite awards of the year, always an honor to attend!”

Ashley is also ecstatic to be co-hosting the event, according to him.

On Twitter, the dancer wrote: “It was such a great evening to honor people from all walks of life who deserved to be honored.

“I’m proud, humbled, and ecstatic! People, I’ll see you there.” Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the star-studded ceremony will be held in person for the first time in two years.

Prince Charles, Ant and Dec, Anne-Marie, Ed Sheeran, Pixie Lott, and Joanna Lumley are among the celebrities slated to attend to honor the country’s outstanding citizens who make the world a better place.

The show’s award winners are chosen by the British people and will be honored at an awards ceremony. “The summary has come to an end.”