Carol Vorderman celebrates her 61st birthday in style, flaunting her hourglass body.

Carol Vorderman of Countdown celebrated her 61st birthday in style, donning a pair of tight leather leggings.

She dressed up in a really tight fitted costume to commemorate her birthday, which falls on Christmas Eve, and flaunted her stunning hourglass shape.

She paired her black trousers with a cozy black winter Guess pullover and completed the look with a large buckled belt.

Carol Vorderman posts photos of her opulent home as she’moves on.’

She took three mirror photos, as well as a close-up selfie of her face, to show off her all-black costume.

“Happy Birthday to Me,” the actress wrote on Instagram.

Carol went on to say: “I’m overjoyed…truly, my cup is overflowing with MOJO….

“Every year (well, for everything), I award a score out of ten for the year. The system is that you may only play the marks out of ten game if you accept a score of 7 or more as a WIN. So far, 2021 has been a 9/10, and the year isn’t even halfway done.” “A real Christmas Carol wishes everyone a Merry Christmas. I’m sending plenty of love and mischief your way.” Instagram users praised her appearance and wished her well in the comments.

“James” stated: “More than we, mere mortals, are entitled to. Wishing you a happy birthday and a joyous Christmas.” “Happy Birthday, you look wonderful, enjoy your day,” Jackie remarked. As Joel put it, “Merry Christmas and a Happy Birthday to you. England’s most beautiful lady.” Carol has previously discussed what it’s like to have a birthday while everyone else is preoccupied with last-minute gift shopping and pre-stuffing the turkey.

“I know from previous experience that there will be very few cards, no cake, and only a few presents,” she remarked.

“But I’m not seeking pity in the least. I adore having my birthday around this time of year because the celebrations last for days and everyone is in a festive mood.

“I secretly believe I’m quite fortunate.”