Carlos Santana’s Las Vegas shows have been canceled due to a ‘unscheduled heart procedure.’

The 10-time Grammy winner explained his condition on Twitter, saying he would rest for a while until he was fit to perform in front of the public again.

According to Rolling Stone, the “Maria, Maria” singer was scheduled to perform at the House of Blues in Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on eight occasions this month.

“As he recovers from an unplanned heart procedure, Santana has canceled all December 2021 shows at the House of Blues in Las Vegas. We’re excited to perform at the House Of Blues again in January 2022 “The singer declared his plan to take a short hiatus from music to focus on his health in a video broadcast to the rock icon’s official Twitter page.

“I simply wanted to give you some insight into what’s been going on with my body. There are some rumors flying around here about this and that, so I’m just here to clarify things. Last Saturday, I had an incident that required my wife to take me to the hospital since something was wrong with my chest “he stated

“As a result, when we arrived, we discovered that we needed to take care of it. So I’m going to take a break for a little while to refill, rest, and catch up on my health so that when I come back to perform for you, I can play like I used to. I’ll give you my absolute best. I hope you and your family are in excellent health and have a good sense of security “He went on to say more.

According to Billboard, Michael Vrionis, president of Universal Tone Management, the “Smooth” guitarist underwent a “unscheduled cardiac treatment,” but did not clarify.

“Carlos is doing wonderful and is looking forward to getting back on stage as soon as possible,” Vrionis stated in a statement to Billboard. “He really regrets that this’speed bump’ forced him to cancel his planned appearances.”