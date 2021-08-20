Carlo Ancelotti may be able to provide Everton a transfer opportunity.

When it comes to Moise Kean’s future at Everton, the seas are still cloudy.

Last week, the Italian international removed all Everton photos from his Instagram page, fueling rumours that he was seeking a transfer away from Goodison Park.

The photos have since returned, but whether this indicates a desire to remain at Goodison Park remains to be seen.

When asked about Kean’s future and that of playmaker James Rodriguez, who has also been linked with a move away this summer, Blues manager Rafael Benitz said that both players were in his plans, but only until the conclusion of the transfer window: “Until the 31st of August, yeah, he is in my plans.”

Kean’s possible exit would undoubtedly leave Everton short on attack, with only Dominic Calvert-Lewin remaining as the club’s only recognized senior centre-forward.

Worse, the club’s financial constraints prevent it from spending money on a suitable alternative.

As a result, the Blues would have to be astute in their search, selecting players who may have a beneficial impact on the squad while also being inexpensive.

That won’t be easy, but one player who might fit the description is Luka Jovic, a Real Madrid exile.

The 23-year-old, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt, the club from which he joined Real Madrid for a cost of over £50 million two years ago, has struggled.

He scored four goals in 13 Bundesliga appearances while on loan, which is a good record considering he was only utilized as an impact sub because manager Adi Hutter was hesitant to drop key attacking pillars Andre Silva, Felipe Kostic, and Amin Younes from the starting 11.

There was a chance that this good loan spell may have served as a springboard for his return to Real Madrid under former Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti. According to Sport, the club wants to loan him out again in order to boost his value ahead of a potential sale.

