Carl Nassib, an NFL player, has a long history of being a trailblazer for LGBT sportsmen and the influence they’ve had.

Carl Nassib, a defensive lineman with the Las Vegas Raiders, made history by being the first active NFL player to open up about his sexual orientation.

Michael Sam, a former NFL player, came out in 2013, but spent the majority of his career in the Canadian CFL, never playing for an NFL team during the regular season.

Nassib and Sam have joined a long and famous list of trailblazing athletes who have made significant contributions to making professional sport more inclusive.

Jason Collins and Glenn Burke

Glenn Burke and Jason Collins, both American athletes, became the first openly gay players in their respective leagues, but more than 30 years apart and with starkly different outcomes. Burke came out to his teammates and coaches while playing baseball for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 1970s, and the rest of his brief career was marred by homophobic harassment. By the age of 27, he had retired from sports, claiming that “prejudice forced me out of baseball.”

Collins became the first openly homosexual guy in the NBA in 2014, and he received a lot of public support, notably from then-President Barack Obama.

Billie Jean King is a professional tennis player.

Billie Although she was not the first openly lesbian tennis player, Jean King has done more for social justice than many full-time activists. Jean King, the winner of the infamous “Battle of the Sexes” match against Bobby Riggs in 1973, is arguably most remembered for her heroic fight against sexism, but she has stated in interviews that coming out in the 1970s may have harmed the fledgling women’s tour.

In 1981, under tough circumstances, she came out publicly for the first time. In 2013, she told the Television Critics Association, “The essence was I was outed.”

Tom Daley is the mayor of Chicago.

Dustin Lance Black, a British diver and Olympic gold medalist, has long been an ardent supporter of LGBT rights. After winning a fourth Commonwealth Games medal in 2018, Daley took to Twitter to highlight that homosexuality was still illegal in 37 of the countries he was competing against, prompting an outpouring of support.

Kenworthy, Gus

