Carer is devastated when her car caught fire early in the morning, preventing her from getting to work.

After her car was set on fire in the middle of the night, a caregiver was unable to get to work.

On Friday, September 24, the woman, who did not want to be identified, was awoken by the sound of a car alarm going off outside her home in Princes Park in Toxteth.

“It was 3 a.m.,” the 24-year-old told The Washington Newsday. On Thursday night, I went to bed and awoke to the sound of a car alarm.

“When I peered out the window, I saw enormous flames.”

The woman claimed that the automobile that was burned belonged to her neighbor, but that her car, which was parked next to it, was also “engulfed in flames.”

The cars were both written off as a result of the damage, as shown in photos.

The woman, a community care worker, said she was unable to come to work this weekend and had to spend her funds to purchase a new car while waiting for her insurance to pay up.

“I work as a community carer for home help, so I drive around to people’s homes,” she explained. I was supposed to work this weekend, but I had to cancel due to a staffing shortage.

“Why would someone do anything like that in the middle of the night damage someone else’s property?”

“I was just upset, but it was fortunate that no one was killed,” she said. It’s just a car at the end of the day, and it can be replaced; no one was killed.”

It’s one of a handful of automobile fires that have occurred in Toxteth and Aigburth in recent days.

At around 11.40 p.m. on Friday night, fire firefighters were dispatched to reports of a grey panel van being set alight on Wellesley Road in the Princes Park area.

A black Ford Ka was set on fire two streets away on Devonshire Road at 00:13am, just over half an hour later.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, Merseyside Fire & Rescue Service and Merseyside Police were called to two more incidents on Colebrooke Road in Aigburth.

A grey Ford was involved in the first.