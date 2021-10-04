Cardi B’s green outfit in Paris inspires Twitter memes such as “It’s Giving Kermit The Frog.”

Cardi B’s latest Paris Fashion Week ensemble has a lot of people talking.

The “WAP” singer was spotted out and about in Paris on Sunday, dressed in a funky bright green catsuit. According to Page Six, the outfit was designed by Richard Quinn and had a skintight top with a zippered up front, a frilly cap, and sleeves that converted into gloves.

The one-of-a-kind ensemble also featured pleated parachute pants with a beautiful waist line that emphasized her curves and covered the rapper’s feet like a onesie.

Cardi’s appearance generated a flurry of memes on Twitter, with commenters comparing her to everything from veggies to Kermit the Frog.

One person remarked, “She looks like a frog.” Another wrote, “It’s giving Kermit the Frog.”

Another remarked, “Why does she look like one of those ‘Plants vs Zombies’ plants?”

Some commenters quipped that her costume reminded them of Will Smith’s sunflower onesie from an episode of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” while others compared it to Dipsy from “Teletubbies.”

“Somebody,” one fan inquired. Please… “Photoshop her into a Teletubbies sun baby.”

Why did I think of the Fresh Prince of Bel Air episode where Will has to sing at the graduation photo?

twitter.com/L245EJYA5v

pic.twitter.com/rGIbEH1woC

Others applauded Cardi for always taking fashion risks, while others mocked the look.

“This is a TRUE FASHION GIRL. Fashion is all about taking chances and expressing yourself! One fan gushed, “Cardi B got it.”

“She is, without a doubt, the [coolest]when it comes to fashion. Another said, “I can’t see anyone else wearing these ensembles she’s been wearing.”

“A very sophisticated and classic woman’s point of view!! Another added, simply, “Beautiful!”

“She has the appearance of a flower. To be honest, it’s a cute look,” a fourth user said.

Cardi B and her husband, Offset, have been seen at a number of Paris Fashion Week events in the last few days.

She shared snaps of them on Instagram from Balenciaga’s Spring/Summer 2022 show, with Cardi praising her husband after he strutted down the runway in a ready-to-wear ensemble.

“So proud of my husband @offsetyrn who walked the show!” she wrote in the caption. “Thank you for your hospitality, @demnagvasalia and the Balenciaga team! I had such a fantastic time!!”