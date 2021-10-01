Cardi B Takes a Sexy Selfie and Denies Having Childbirth Surgery.

a new mother of two Cardi B made it clear to her fans that she had no cosmetic surgery after delivering child.

The 28-year-old rapper reacted to fan questions about her seemingly “fit” post-baby physique by posting a video of herself in figure-hugging black loungewear on her Instagram story. On Page Six, there are also photos from her Instagram story.

“Everyone is like, ‘Cardi you so snatched, what did you do, you did lipo, you had a belly tuck?,’” she began her Instagram Story, dubbed “Girl Talk.”

“You can’t undergo surgery after giving birth, especially if you’re like me and have lost a lot of blood, folks. I’m going to tell you guys about my crazy-ass delivery one day,” the “Be Careful” singer continued.

She continued to strike positions in front of the camera, telling supporters, “Yes, I appear snatchy, especially when I take paparazzi shots like this, but I’m truly like this, guys.”

She also disclosed to fans about the pregnancy-related fat on her back and face, as well as her flaws like “loose skin” and “pouchy pouch.”

“Fk it, take your fking time, it’s extremely hard dealing with kids, especially when you do two kids after you give birth,” the “Hustlers” actress said, encouraging her admirers to take their time getting back in shape after giving child.

Cardi gave birth to her kid on September 4 and announced the news through Instagram on September 6 with the caption “9/4/21.”

In the photo, the adoring mother is seen in the hospital bed with her husband, rapper Offset, caressing the newborn.

The couple wrote in a joint statement to People, “We are so delighted to finally meet our son.”

“He is already adored by his family and friends, and we can’t wait to meet his other siblings,” said the statement.

Aside from her newborn, Cardi has a three-year-old daughter with Offset, Kulture, and the latter has three other children from previous relationships, Jordan, 11, Kody, 6, and Kalea, 6.

Cardi B revealed her pregnancy in July by releasing a naked photo of herself embracing her baby bump while coated in white paint.