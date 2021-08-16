Cardi B Responds to Haters Who Assaulted Lizzo Following the Release of Her Music Video “Rumors”

Cardi B has attacked the trolls that made Lizzo weep with their harsh comments on her new music video “Rumors.”

The 28-year-old rapper, who also appears in the song video, expressed her support for the 33-year-old singer on Twitter on Sunday.

She tweeted, “When you stand up for yourself, they label you as problematic and sensitive.” “If you don’t comply, they will tear you apart till you cry like this. They will constantly try to project their anxieties onto you, whether you are slender, huge, or plastic. Keep in mind that they are nerds observing the popular table.”

Lizzo did an Instagram Live, teary-eyed, in which she addressed her naysayers, prompting the rapper’s response. Cardi B responded after a fan saved a copy of the video and shared it on Twitter.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Lizzo used the emotional video to call out people who criticize her for her appearance and others who unfairly target Black women.

According to the site, she stated, “It’s fatphobic, racist, and hateful.”

The singer said, “What I won’t accept is y’all doing this to Black women over and over again, especially us large Black gals.” “You just pour anger on us when we don’t fit into the box you wish to put us in. It’s not acceptable. I’m doing this for future generations of huge Black women who just want to live their lives without being judged or pushed into boxes.”

Cardi B also uploaded a number of images of several charts, including Spotify, where “Rumors” was included, earlier on Sunday. The rapper stated, “Rumors is doing wonderfully.”

“Stop trying to discount a woman’s sentiments on bullying or acting like they need pity by saying the music is flopping,” she continued. “On all platforms, the song is in the top ten. Body shaming and calling her mammy are both cruel and racist.”

“Damn Lizzo, all we said was the song is a bop ON MUTE and now she’s weeping talking about huge black females being targets and whatnot [rolling eyes emoji],” one Twitter user defended the artist. We’re still not going to be able to stream that song, beloved.”

Cardi B shared the message, writing, “But the song is performing fantastic!!” On every platform. It gets to you when people call you “mammy” because you’re a black lady who does pop songs and thousands of people call you names. “Black,” according to your bio. Brief News from Washington Newsday.