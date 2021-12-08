Cardi B Recognizes Pandemic Babies’ “Superpowers”

Cardi B gave a sweet update on her 3-month-old son on Tuesday. Her son’s “superpowers” have amazed the 29-year-old artist. She claimed that her son is already holding a bottle in his hands. The rap artist likened him to Kulture Kiari, her 3-year-old daughter, and pondered if she could do the same when she was that age.

She stated on Twitter, “My son is already clutching his bottle with both hands,” before adding a startling emoji. “I’m trying to recall if KK did that when he was three months old or if this is one of the superpowers these epidemic babies have.” Fans flocked to the comments section to express their feelings about the tweet and how they relate to it.

“Pandemic babies are on another level,” one fan tweeted with a video of their kid raising a large toy vehicle.

“My son has been trying to stand up since he was 13-14 days old and he’s been strong like Superman since birth,” another user quipped. “I know since he ripped my entire frontal off and I used bold hold (iykyk) peeled my cap back blue I wanted 2 fight I forgot he was only 16 days old.”

Another person mentioned that, despite being a newborn, her daughter can hold her head up.

Many more admirers remarked on the baby boy’s appearance and inquired as to what Cardi and her husband Offset had called him.

Cardi gave birth to the baby boy in early September and has yet to share his name.

At the time, she uploaded a photo of herself cradling the baby, who was covered in blue fabric.

Offset was also visible in the image.

Cardi B appeared in the film “F9: The Fast Saga,” which was released in June. She also worked on a music video with Lizzo called “Rumors,” which was released in August.