Cardi B is swooning over Penn Badgley after learning that the ‘You’ star is aware of her identity.

Cardi B couldn’t help but channel her inner fangirl after learning that Penn Badgley, star of “You,” mentioned her in an interview.

The “WAP” rapper quoted a video of Badgley from a fan at Netflix’s “In Conversation with YOU” event on Sunday. The 34-year-old actor commended Cardi’s “genuine relationship” with social media in the video, and she was taken aback.

“HE KNOWS ME!!! OOOOMMFFFGGGGGG HE KNOWS ME!!! OMMMGGGG!!!!!! You act like I’m famous, famous, famous, famous, famous, famous, famous, famous, famous, famous, famous “The 29-year-old rapper used a succession of shouting emojis in his tweet.

Cardi’s fans and followers gently reminded her that she was already famous.

“With the three [certified]Diamond songs you have, you’d think you knew you were famous,” one admirer said, while another added, “Or, you know, the 112 million people who follow you on Instagram.”

“You’d think she’d know that, especially with the fantastic music, beautiful family, and amusing personality,” another netizen remarked, adding laughing and heart emoticons.

“He definitely knows you better than you know yourself,” wrote another Twitter user, referring to Badgley’s stalker character on Netflix’s smash psychological thriller.

In the video, Badgley, 34, discussed how his “You” character, Joe Goldberg, uses social media in negative ways, such as hiding his misdeeds and steering investigations away from him, or his wife Love, as seen in the third season (Victoria Pedretti). Badgley claimed that he isn’t as social in real life.

While the actor thinks his social media efforts are “terrible,” he thinks Cardi is an expert at leveraging platforms.

“I admire people that approach it as if it were second nature to them, because I believe that when you have something significant and substantive to say, it comes through and people enjoy it much more. Cardi B is one of the best examples of this. She has such a genuine connection with her partner “According to Badgley.

“To me, it’s this extremely nuanced place to be,” he continued of the rapper, “and despite what many may view as theatrics, I feel she has an incredibly authentic relationship to that, and I think that’s why people enjoy her so much.”

Cardi’s response to his shoutout was later quote-retweeted by the “Gossip Girl” alum, who expressed his surprise at her humorous reaction.

The connection continued on Wednesday, when Cardi tagged Badgley in a video on Twitter showing a little boy approaching the camera and asking, "Is it you, sir? Is that you, sir?"