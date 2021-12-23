Cardi B Gifts $2 Million to Husband Offset on His 30th Birthday [Watch].

Cardi B flaunted the big birthday party she hosted for her husband, rapper Offset, who turned 30 last week, in a series of videos she uploaded on Instagram Stories on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old “WAP” rapper even presented the birthday boy with a check for $2 million. Cardi was seen on stage passing out a large check to her husband in a clip shared by a fan on Twitter. She even took to the mike to say that Offset will be participating in a slew of business projects in 2022, which is why she decided to give him that sum of money.

During the party, Cardi wore a low neckline blouse and accessorized with a huge playboy logo necklace. Offset, on the other hand, wore a blue jacket over a white sweatshirt.

Last week, Cardi also sent a poignant birthday tribute to Offset on Instagram.

“We’ve accomplished so much together,” she said. “I admire the man you’re growing into and the father you’ve become. I consider myself extremely fortunate to have you as a partner in raising our lovely children.” A sequence of images and videos depicting the couple and their two children accompanied the message.

Cardi didn’t address the $2 million gift at the time, but she did reference Offset’s several projects and enterprises.

“Despite the fact that you are managing and leading so many projects and businesses, you have helped me so much in this journey with our two babies,” she wrote.

In September 2017, the pair married in a private ceremony. However, it was not until a year later that they announced their marriage. Kulture, Cardi’s first child, was born on July 10, 2018.

Cardi B, on the other hand, filed for divorce in September 2020, stating that Offset had cheated on her. In November of the same year, she dropped her lawsuit.

In September of this year, the couple welcomed their second child, a baby boy. Their son’s name has not yet been revealed.