Cardi B Explains Why She Isn’t Attending Her Baby Shower: ‘It’s Getting Too Close’

Cardi B decided not to have a baby shower for her second child, instead throwing a large birthday celebration for her daughter, Kulture.

On Thursday, the 28-year-old rapper stated she won’t have a baby shower for her second child on social audio site Stationhead.

Cardi B clarified, “I’m not holding a baby shower.” “That’s why I went all out for Kulture’s birthday. When I have these huge celebrations, I just get overwhelmed, and I just feel like the baby shower is too close to Kulture’s birthday. It’s not worth it to see the same individuals over and over again.”

On July 10, the rapper and his partner, Offset, celebrated their daughter’s third birthday in style. The extravagant birthday party had a Disney Princess theme. Cardi B posted photographs from the party to her Instagram account.

Cardi B also discussed how she felt the pregnancy symptoms and informed her hubby of the news. Cardi B recounted laughing when she informed Offset, “I think I’m pregnant, Bro.” “Lord, there is so much to be done!”

The rapper found out she was expecting a child two weeks before her March 2021 Grammy Awards performance. She says she felt nauseated throughout Megan Thee Stallion’s rehearsals. During the 2021 BET Awards in Los Angeles, the “Wild Side” star confirmed her pregnancy.

Cardi B took a break from social media before making the announcement.

“During Kulture’s pregnancy, people put me through a lot of s–t, a lot of lies were told about me… a lot of storylines. She explained, “I was in Atlanta while Offset was on tour and I didn’t have any family.” “I didn’t want to recall anything terrible about my pregnancy, so I just took a break, spent time with my family, had fun, and enjoyed myself.”

Cardi B continued, “There’s something so dear about this pregnancy, and I feel like I’m starting a new chapter, and I’m excited about that.”

