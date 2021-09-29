Cardi B Debuts On The Red Carpet For The First Time Since Giving Birth To Her Second Child [Photo].

Cardi B debuted on the red carpet for the first time since giving birth to her second kid earlier this month, and she looked amazing.

The 28-year-old rapper stole the show on the red carpet of the “Thierry Mugler: Couturissime” exhibition at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs on Tuesday, wearing a hot crimson-colored sequined dress from Thierry Mugler’s autumn 1995 couture line. The event was held as part of Paris Fashion Week.

The “Please Me” singer also wore a floor-length cape with feathers, as well as big ruby gems adorning her neckline. She finished the look with matching facial jewels that accentuated her brows and a glossy nude lip color.

On the same day, Cardi shared a photo of herself wearing a plunging, curve-hugging outfit on her Instagram profile. “MUGLER MAMI | @manffredthierrymugler @muglerofficial,” she wrote in the description.

Her Instagram photo immediately racked up over 2 million likes from fans who admired her style. Many of them praised the rapper in the comments section for her incredible red carpet comeback.

“YOU JUST HAD A BABY AND NOW YOU HAVE THIS LOOK! “Goddess,” remarked an admirer.

“Didn’t she recently give birth to a child? Wow!! Another person said, “Goddess.”

Another supporter added, “That snap back is insaneee.”

It wasn’t the artist’s first time wearing a show-stopping ensemble by the renowned French designer. Cardi B wore a vintage Thierry Mugler gown with an oyster-like shell and pearl embellishments on the Grammy Awards red carpet in 2019. Sandro Botticelli’s masterwork “The Birth of Venus” is said to have inspired the appearance.

Cardi B and her husband Offset had their second child on September 4th. The singer announced the birth on her Instagram page, writing, “9/4/21.” She didn’t say what the baby’s name was.

“We are so delighted to finally meet our son,” she and her husband said in a joint statement to E! News. We can’t wait to introduce him to his other siblings because he is already adored by his family and friends.”

Jordan Cephus, 11, Kody Cephus, 6, and Kalea Marie Cephus, 6, are Offset’s siblings from prior relationships. Kulture Kiari Cephus is 3 years old.

Cardi and Offset married in secret in September 2017, but Offset filed for divorce in September 2020, citing infidelity difficulties. Two months later, the divorce was legally annulled.