Cardi B Asks for Vegan Meat Advice and reveals she has a ‘Stomach Virus.’

Cardi B appears to be considering a vegan lifestyle. She’s seeking advice from her 20.4 million Twitter followers.

The rapper stated that she would like to go vegan but that she enjoys meat. She asked her followers if they thought vegan meat tasted like genuine meat.

“I’d like to go vegan, but I really like meat. Are vegan meat substitutes similar to meat in flavor or not?” On Sunday, she posted a message to her Twitter account.

Fans expressed their thoughts in the comments area. While some indicated that vegan cuisine would taste like meat, others pointed out that vegan meat can be unhealthy.

“Nothing compares to the deliciousness of sausages and bacon. There were a lot of delicious veggie burgers “‘One of the fans wrote,’ one of the fans said. “However, pea protein mince is delicious and, depending on how it’s prepared, can taste like chicken.” “It’s dangerously harmful. The way they’re created has a negative impact on the environment. Our forefathers ate meat, and as a result, they were considerably stronger and less whining! Don’t do anything only to keep up with the crowd. If you like meat, eat it and don’t feel bad about it. It’s all up to you! “Another fan made the suggestion.

One admirer wondered if the 29-year-old rapper was also planning to give up shellfish. The pop singer previously stated that she like seafood boils with lemon.

Cardi B also delivered a health update, revealing that she has been “drinking probiotics.”

She tweeted the same day, “I had a stomach infection not long ago and I feel like my digestive system hasn’t been the same.” “I’ve been taking probiotics for a while and haven’t noticed much of a difference. I’ve been looking at raw food pages a lot lately, but this will be a big adjustment for me.” The rapper sent out the tweet two days after releasing a new episode of her “Cardi Tries” series. The rapper does a variety of things in the series, including eating sushi, trying on various wigs, gaming, ranching, gymnastics, living in the wild, and more.

Over the weekend, the rapper posted a clip from a future episode on Instagram. In it, she may be seen attempting holistic healing. She added, “In my zone with @sahdsimone new episode of #CardiTries available now on @Instagram & @Messenger.”

New episodes of “Cardi Tries” are frequently released on Facebook’s “Watch Together” feature. Cardi B’s official Facebook page has all of the past episodes available.