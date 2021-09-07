Cardi B and Offset welcome their second child and share photos of the newborn, who is wrapped in blue.

Cardi B and her husband Offset are expecting their second child together.

On Monday, the rappers announced the news on Instagram, accompanied with images of the baby.

The 28-year-old rapper began by sharing a snapshot of Offset and the newborn.

The mother of two captioned the photo with “9/4/21,” a dinosaur, blue heart, and teddy bear emojis, as well as a dinosaur, blue heart, and teddy bear emojis.

Many celebs expressed their congratulations and best wishes in the comments section.

Kris Jenner simply wrote, “Congratulations!!!!!” with eye-heart popping emojis, while actor Justin Theroux liked the post. “Congrats, we love you sis,” said musical artist Billionaire B.

Shaggy, a Jamaican musician, hailed the couple as well. Taraji P. Henson, an actress, revealed that the baby is a Virgo. “A VIRGO YAAAAASSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS

Despite the fact that Cardi B did not specify the gender of the child, the blue cloth suggested that the rapper had given birth to a boy.

“I told you it was a boy!!!!,” Kellon Deryck wrote. More than 10,000 people have liked the comment.

Following Cardi B’s lead, Offset uploaded a sweet snapshot of the baby laying on his chest.

The 29-year-old rapper wrote, “Chapter 5.” While he has two children with Cardi B, Kulture and the newborn infant, he also has three other children with different women. Kalea is his daughter with musician Shya L’Amour, Kody is his son with ex-girlfriend Oriel Jamie, and Jordan is his son with Justine Watson, who sued the rapper in 2017 for child support.

The rapper can be seen holding the baby in the photo. Cardi B was also present in the picture. Chance Offset was congratulated by The Rapper and DJ KHALED in the comments section.

Cardi B made an appearance in Lizzo’s latest music video “Rumors.” Offset is set to appear in the film “American Sole,” which is now in pre-production.