Cardi B and Offset throw a princess-themed birthday party for their daughter.

Cardi B and Offset gave their daughter a princess-themed birthday party.

Cardi B and Offset threw a spectacular party for Kulture Kiari Cephus’ third birthday on Saturday, complete with princesses singing and the rapper twerking to the delight of the crowd.

Cardi B uploaded clips from the happy celebration on her Instagram Stories, beginning with Kulture’s Cinderella-style carriage entry to the party venue.

Kulture and her mother wore matching pink tulle princess dresses. The birthday girl wore a tiara as well.

Several fan accounts, including Cardi B’s, tweeted photos and videos from the event.

The Disney Princesses Belle, Cinderella, Aurora, and Tiana were all represented by performers in the balloon-filled theater.

According to Entertainment Tonight, guests were greeted by many ball pits, kid’s activities, a petting zoo, and a choice of meals, including crab legs.

One of the clips features the rapper’s reaction to seeing the crab leg tower, which can be heard in one of the clips.

“Oh no!” exclaims the speaker. What is it, exactly? “Is it a crab leg tower?” she inquired. The narrator exclaims, “This is a crab leg tower!”

After that, Offset and Kulture posed for pictures while walking through a balloon tower.

The adults were dancing and eating while singing along to Cardi B’s major songs while the youngsters were enthralled in all things Disney and princesses.

During the party, the soon-to-be mother of two twerked with Offset after removing her tulle skirt to reveal a body-hugging pink party dress.

In the near future, the couple is expecting their second child together. Offset already has three children from previous relationships, so this will be his fifth.

Cardi B confirmed her pregnancy last month during a performance at the BET Awards 2021 in Los Angeles. During the ceremony, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion accepted the Video of the Year Award for their single “WAP.”

Kulture’s first birthday party in Manhattan, according to E Online, was marked by a brief blackout. The party also included multicolored balloons, a build-a-bear workshop, and $7,000 worth of flower arrangements, including 600 roses.

Kulture’s second birthday was marked by an L.O.L. doll-themed party complete with an elaborate balloon arch and a multi-colored ball pit.