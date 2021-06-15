Cara Maria Sorbello, winner of ‘The Challenge,’ called out previous competitors for their cowardice.

Cara Maria Sorbello is well-known to fans of MTV’s The Challenge. She’s become a Challenge legend as a result of her numerous victories over the years, despite the fact that she hasn’t competed in a season in quite some time. She recently addressed fan questions on Instagram Stories, and she had no qualms about criticizing previous contestants for never sending her or her partner Paulie Calafiore to the bottom.

Is Cara Maria still a contestant on ‘The Challenge?’ She hasn’t appeared on the show in a few years.

Cara Maria swiftly rose to the top of MTV’s The Challenge as one of the most divisive contestants. She debuted on Fresh Meat II and went on to compete in a number of other seasons, including Cutthroat, Rivals, Battle of the Exes, Free Agents, Vendettas, Final Reckoning, and others. She won Battle of the Bloodlines, Champs vs. Pros, and Vendettas in addition to making it to the finals of several more seasons.

Is Cara Maria still a contestant on The Challenge? She last competed on War of the Worlds II in 2019 and hasn’t competed since. Cara stated that she needed to take a break for her “sanity,” but that she will return.

“For a long time, I was like, you know how amazing the money is. Cara Maria said on the Watch With Us podcast, “I can’t say no.” “I needed a vacation for my own sanity and happiness, just to rediscover what makes me who I am and reclaim my light.”

Past competitors on MTV’s “The Challenge” were chastised by Cara Maria for never competing against her.

Despite the fact that Cara Maria hasn’t competed in a long time, she’s still willing to criticize previous contestants. On Instagram, a few fans asked her questions, like whether she’d rather compete on MTV’s The Challenge without Paulie or have Paulie compete on the show without her. She made a mental note to choose… This is a condensed version of the narrative. I hope you found it entertaining.