Cara Maria Sorbello Wasn’t Invited to Mark Long’s Massive ‘Challenge’ Birthday Party

The Challenge: All Stars was a hit with fans of MTV’s The Challenge. Mark Long gathered fan favorites from previous years to compete for $500,000, and they appeared to have a great time. Mark just celebrated his 50th birthday with a lavish bash. Despite the fact that many Challenge competitors accepted the invitation, Cara Maria Sorbello stated on Instagram that she never received one.

