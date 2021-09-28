Captain Sandy Yawn responds to Lexi Wilson’s complaints in Season 6 of ‘Below Deck Med.’

Captain Sandy Yawn has spoken out regarding Lexi Wilson’s troubles on Season 6 of “Below Deck Mediterranean.”

Sandy said to Us Weekly that letting go of Lexi after her first crew feud wasn’t as straightforward as it seemed.

“Isn’t it a TV show?” It’s a worldwide epidemic. As a result, it’s quite distinct. … Yes. I could [and would]let them go if I felt safe doing so. But, because we’re filming a program, I’m also aware of that,” the 56-year-old reality personality explained. “I don’t make split decisions, for example. I defer to the folks who have spent so much money on this.”

Sandy went on to explain how witnessing the former stew’s behavior throughout Season 6 of “Below Deck Med” influenced her perspective on the subject.

She added that it wasn’t until she saw the show that she realized how bad the fights had gotten.

“It was natural for me to want to let her go. I would never have employed her. The crew is not hired by me. “Everyone is aware of this,” Sandy stated. “While I sympathize with her, I could never put up with it. I’m not going to see it until you do. I don’t eat dinner, and until the crew puts it out for me, are the phrase “that’s horrible” really a description?”

No one, according to Sandy, told her the “truth” about the incident. Despite the crew’s knowledge that they must “go through all the formalities,” she only heard that it was “very horrible.” She did not receive a report. If the captain had been notified about the previous stew’s activities, she claimed she would have let Lexi leave “sooner.”

Since their first night out together, Lexi has been at odds with the crew. She ended up pushing Mzi Dempers after her fight with Malia White.

When Lexi got into another confrontation, this time with chef Mathew Shea, things went even worse. No one on the yacht loves Lexi, according to the cook. Lexi retorted that his parents “should have aborted you.”

After numerous crew members accused Lexi of going too far, Sandy had no choice but to step up and ask her to go.

“From what I’ve seen of you, you appear to be a wonderful human being. Now I don’t go out with you to drink. And I don’t go out of my way to have these kinds of experiences. In the Bravo show’s Sept. 20 episode, Sandy warned Lexi, “You’re threatening people and saying the things you say.” “Considering how deeply it has infiltrated the entire. Brief News from Washington Newsday.