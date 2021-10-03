Captain Sandy Discusses Malia White’s Sexuality in a Clip From ‘Below Deck Med’ Season 6

Captain Sandy Yawn of “Below Deck Mediterranean” has spoken out about the viral video of her reportedly discussing co-star Malia White’s sexuality.

Yawn made it plain that it was a joke, and she stated that she didn’t expect it to be that popular. The reality star, on the other hand, said she is using the experience as a learning opportunity.

“It was a cut-and-paste job. It wasn’t supposed to be seen by the general population. While launching her Lead-Her-Ship Tour, Yawn, 56, informed Us Weekly about the context of the clip. “Malia and I spoke right away.”

“Things could have been handled differently,” she admitted. Yawn, on the other hand, said the incident changed her opinion of White, 31, who is 31 years old.

Yawn said, “This is why I know she’ll make a fantastic captain.” “She knew right away. I expressed regret… She also seen the original video. That’s why she’ll be an excellent captain. You know, she gets the facts. She’s on the right track in her profession, and I’m proud of her. I don’t give a damn what people think about her. She is pursuing a career. She’s concentrated.”

In September of last year, a tape from Cameo went viral because Yawn appeared to be debating White’s sexuality.

“To be honest, I believe Malia is secretly gay. That is my viewpoint. “Everyone in production thinks that,” Yawn remarked in the video before adding, “Isn’t this going to be public?” So, who knows?” says the narrator.

Yawn turned to social media right away to clarify the situation. She apologized to her Bravo co-star and begged people not to take her statements literally.

She stated on her Instagram Stories at the time, “I was wrong for making that comment, that tape was taken out of context.”

“That clip was cut out of context and diced to make it something it wasn’t. Please accept my apologies to Malia!”

In response to the backlash, White told Us Weekly in July that while she understands Yawn didn’t mean any harm, she wishes her boss had a better understanding of the ramifications of her statements.

“I think she thought, ‘Well, I was just kidding,’ and she didn’t comprehend the ramifications that would have for me and my family and friends,” White added. “So she apologized, and I told her, ‘It’s not a big deal.’ It was simply not something I required.”

Bravo’s “Below Deck Mediterranean” airs Mondays at 9 p.m. EDT. On Mondays, Peacock will release new episodes a week early.