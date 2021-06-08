Captain Sandy and Malia White’s Backlash Overshadows Peacock Premiere on ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 6

The crew of Below Deck Mediterranean is gearing up for Season 6 this summer. Captain Sandy Yawn and Malia White will return to the Bravo series, much to the displeasure of fans. Episodes of the upcoming season will air on the streaming service a week before the cable network on June 21, according to Peacock. The announcement, however, was overshadowed when fans couldn’t help but comment on the two aforementioned cast members’ backlash.

What are fans saying about Season 6 of ‘Below Deck Med’?

Below Deck is one of Bravo’s most popular series, and it continues to increase in popularity. Season 6 of Below Deck Mediterranean will premiere on the Peacock streaming service on June 21 as a way to promote it. That’s a week before it airs on Bravo on June 28, which is slated for June 28.

When Bravo announced the news on Instagram, the comments section was flooded with criticism of Captain Sandy Yawn and Malia. Fans are dissatisfied with both of them returning for the current season and have voiced their displeasure loudly.

A fan said, “Stop trying to make this season joyful, Malia and Sandy wrecked everything.”

“It’s a shame Sandy and Malia are back. A viewer wrote, “I’ll be skipping this season.”

“I’m not going to see Sandy and Malia slam mental health again. “Thanks, but no thanks,” wrote one Instagram user.

Another fan commented, “It’s a hard pass for me because I’m not interested in seeing Sandy or Malia try to act nice for the cameras after last season’s catastrophe.”