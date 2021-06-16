Captain Glenn of the Below Deck Sailing Yacht believes J.L. Cerza-Lanaux is the father of Dani Soares’ child.

When asked if Jean-Luc (J.L.) Cerza-Lanaux is the father of Dani Soares’ baby, Captain Glenn Shephard of Below Deck Sailing Yacht stated, “I believe so.” Daisy Kelliher, on the other hand, “took the fifth” and sipped her cocktail instead of responding to the question.

Shephard and Kelliher appeared together on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live, where they played a game of “Truth or Drink!” The topic they were both supposed to answer came up, and their reactions may have confirmed what fans have been speculating for weeks. In addition, the reunion video for Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 promised that viewers will ultimately find who the father is. Cerza-Lanaux was not present for the reunion, but he can be seen talking to reunion host Andy Cohen from afar.

Will the Season 3 reunion of ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ eventually reveal who Dani Soares’ father is?

Bravo released a shocking reunion clip that shows Cohen questioning Soares about her baby’s paternity. Soares is shown telling Cohen, “He feels it’s not his child.” “And he doesn’t want to be a part of it,” says the narrator. “My heart hurts for Dani,” Alli Dore remarked.

Cohen also asks Soares if Cerza-Lanaux is the biological father of her child. She begins, “Well, let’s put it this way…” before the cameras fade off for the tease. Despite being recorded in a virtual manner, Cerza-Lanaux “couldn’t join” the team for the reunion, according to Cohen. But, happily, that didn’t mean he steered clear of all inquiries. Cohen is seen asking Cerza-Lanaux a question that makes him appear quite uncomfortable.

“Awe dude, you’re going to force me to do this right now, aren’t you?” He responds, his face flushed with embarrassment.

