Canelo Alvarez placed first, putting Callum Smith in the top ten of the world’s greatest boxers.

Callum Smith, a Liverpool fighter, has been ranked ninth on Boxrec’s ranking of the best 25 boxers in the world.

The Merseyside boxer has a total of 229.7 points in the rankings, which puts him ahead of Deontay Wilder and Dillian Whyte.

Canelo Alvarez, a former opponent who has won titles in each of the four weight classes in which he has competed, sits comfortably atop the chart with 964.5 points.

Second place goes to Gennady Golovkin, another previous Canelo opponent who drew with the Mexican before losing in the rematch.

Tyson Fury is the best heavyweight in the world.