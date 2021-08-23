Candace Cameron Bure says she’ll be reunited with her “dream” Hallmark co-star for a Christmas film in 2021.

Candace Cameron Bure has stated that her Christmas film for 2021 is already in the works, and she will be collaborating with her “dream” Hallmark co-star.

Bure revealed some facts about her upcoming Hallmark holiday film in an interview with Us Weekly while promoting her newest “Aurora Teagarden Mysteries” film “Honeymoon, Honeymurder.”

The 45-year-old actress told the site Tuesday, “This is exclusive — I’m not going to tell you who it is, but I’m getting [my dream Hallmark costar]for my Christmas movie this year.”

The “Full House” alum did not reveal the co-name, star’s but she did say that her grandma hoped she would appear in a film with Andrew Walker in the future.

Bure was called “Queen of Christmas” after appearing in nine Hallmark Christmas films between 2008 and 2020.

Bure also discussed her previous leading men and which one she believes she has the best onscreen connection with throughout the conversation.

“Let me begin by imagining all of my leading men. “I have to say, [I have] a couple of amusing ones,” she admitted.

Bure chose Warren Christie, who co-starred with her in 2020’s “If I Only Had Christmas,” saying she “liked working with him” and that the two “have another movie plan that we’re going to work with again.” That was how fantastic it was.”

Bure chose her 2018 film “A Shoe Addict’s Christmas,” starring Jean Smart and Luke Macfarlane, as the Christmas picture she believes warrants a sequel.

“I would definitely do a sequel to ‘A Shoe Addict’s Christmas.’ She was ecstatic at the prospect of working with Jean Smart. “But it was hilarious; she’s like my little fairy godmother, so that’ll do.”

Bure also listed “A Shoe Addict’s Christmas” as her all-time favorite holiday film, describing working with Smart as a “unbelievable experience.” She is, however, divided between including a magical element in the picture and keeping it classic.

“I adore both, and as you can see in my films, it’s either one or the other. It’ll either be the mystical element, like in ‘A Shoe Addict’s Christmas’ or ‘Christmas Under Wraps’ — because I adore the mysterious mystery of Christmas — or the sentiment, which I adore. She went on to say, “I enjoy the heartwarming stories.”

