Candace Cameron Bure Remembers ‘PTSD’ From Her ‘The View’ Days: ‘It Was So Difficult,’ says the narrator.

Candace Cameron Bure is opening up about the challenges she endured while on “The View.” Cameron Bure, 45, co-hosted “The View” for Seasons 19 and 20 from 2015 to 2016. While the “Fuller House” alum gained a lot of knowledge from her experience on the program, she is relieved that it is finished.

On this week’s episode of the ABC show’s “Behind the Table” podcast, she stated, “The tension and anxiety — I actually have a pit in my stomach right now.”

“There was only one form of tension I’ve ever experienced in my life, and it was brought on by that show. And I [have]PTSD, as far as I can tell. It was quite challenging, and managing the emotional tension was extremely difficult.” Cameron Bure admitted that she felt “pressured” to represent conservatives on national television and that the themes covered on a daily basis were difficult to deal with.

She added, “I was just trying to learn and have a general understanding of issues that I didn’t want to talk about or care about.”

It quickly took a toll on her physically and, according to the actress, had an impact on her “mental wellness.”

She admitted that the stress caused her to “tear before the concert” on several occasions.

“I would get sick to my stomach if I felt like I was going into a program that I didn’t have a clear opinion on, or if it was something that I was legitimately frightened to talk about because I did have an opinion about it but knew I was the only one at the table who had my opinion,” she explained. “That was a horrible sensation for me. Then I’m like, ‘I have no idea who’s going to attack me.'” Despite the rigors and stress, Cameron Bure stated she had no regrets about joining “The View,” noting that “there were so many amazing takeaways” and that she is “grateful” for the opportunity.

During a People interview for “The View’s” 25th anniversary, Cameron Bure also discussed her tenure on the talk show. While she would “never desire a permanent seat at the table again,” she said that when she returns as a guest, it “always seems like family.”

Being a co-host on “The View” was “one of the toughest jobs” she’d ever done, she said.

Cameron Bure reflected on her stint as a co-host and said the most difficult aspect was “falling headfirst into politics,” equating it to being. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.