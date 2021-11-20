Can Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach win ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 30?

Season 30 of “Dancing With the Stars” may seem to have just begun, but the show’s finals have arrived, and just four couples remain in the running for the Mirrorball trophy.

While all four teams in the ABC competition series finals have fought hard throughout the season to win their spot on the last night of competition, Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach have had a season filled with highs and lows, but many unforgettable moments.

Iman and Daniella, dubbed #TeamDanIman, appear to be underdogs going into the finals because their scores are lower on average than those of the other finalists. The two, however, may still have a chance at the Mirrorball—why. here’s

Advantages: They’ve Never Been at the Bottom

As Iman and Daniella have performed throughout the season, one thing has been crystal clear: they have a sizable fanbase voting for them. Despite frequently finishing last on the judges’ scoreboard, the two have managed to not only reach the finals, but also to avoid the Bottom Two every week. They’re one of only two teams in this year’s playoffs that have done so, thus they’ll most certainly have that advantage in the finals as well.

Daniella is the only professional who has yet to win a Mirrorball.

In recent years, the show has had a trend of announcing a winner while the pro dancer on the team has yet to win a Mirrorball trophy of their own. If this tendency continues, Daniella and Iman may be able to take the trophy without ever having to perform, which could be one of their biggest advantages heading into the final. While Cheryl Burke, Jenna Johnson, and Alan Bersten have all won Mirrorballs before, Daniella, who is dancing professionally for the second time (and is also in the finals), has yet to do so. This might be hers if she wants it.

Throughout the season, they’ve been the “Moment Makers.”

Throughout the season, Daniella has also proven to be an amazing choreographer, and she and Iman have been the actual “Moment Makers.” Their routines have been among of the most amazing and talked about, and it could help them in the final round, where the no-holds-barred freestyles will give them the opportunity to fully shine.

Cons:Iman Isn’t As Strong As He Used To Be. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.