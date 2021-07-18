Camille Cosby, Bill Cosby’s wife, was spotted in New York without her wedding ring:

Camille, 77, was spotted out and about in New York City on Friday, according to Page Six.

The actor’s wife of over 50 years wore dark sunglasses, a face mask, and a blue printed dress for the outing, according to images obtained by the site.

Camille was seen in public for the first time since Cosby’s sexual assault conviction was reversed on June 30 and he was released from prison, according to the site.

Despite not wearing her wedding band, Camille remained by her husband’s side throughout his sexual assault trial, according to Page Six. She previously defended Cosby and accused a judge in Pennsylvania of bias against him.

“Now, after more than 50 years of effort, that has humanized the dehumanized; it has also challenged the perennial architects of racist, exploitive, and greedy techniques that have enabled them to divide and conquer,” she wrote in a statement on her husband’s Instagram account in 2019. “Despite having no proof, [Montgomery County Judge Steven O’Neill] has severely redefined my husband.”

Following his release, Cosby traveled to New York on July 1 to see his wife for the first time since his 2018 sexual assault conviction, according to the New York Post.

Camile was “ecstatic, relieved [and]thrilled” after the unexpected ruling by Pennsylvania’s highest court, according to Cosby’s lawyer, Brian Perry.

The couple’s reconnection, according to Andrew Wyatt, a friend and spokesperson for Cosby, was like watching “teenage love” resurrected. “The way she put her hand on his shoulder and said, ‘Billy.’ ‘My lovely Camille,’ he said,'” Wyatt told the Daily Mail.

On July 12, the couple got together to celebrate Cosby’s 84th birthday, with the comic paying tribute to his wife.

Cosby told the Daily Mail, “I just had a fresh [hair]cut for this birthday meal tonight.” “It’s a man’s world, but it wouldn’t be nothing without…,” says James Brown. Mrs. Camille Cosby,” says the narrator.

Wyatt also revealed that when he first learned of the Supreme Court’s ruling, he kept it to himself until he could confirm it.

“I didn’t tell anyone because it’s been such a roller-coaster, and so many people have come up with evidence claiming that he won’t be sentenced, charged, or convicted…

He described it as “emotionally and mentally taxing.”

He went on to say that when he told Camille the news, she had a hard time processing it. Brief News from Washington Newsday.