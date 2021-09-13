Camila Morrone, Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriend, attends the US Open Men’s Final [Photos].

During the U.S. Open Men’s Singles final match between Daniil Medvedev and Novak Djokovic on Sunday, Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend Camila Morrone were photographed together.

A fan shared two photographs of the couple on Twitter on Sunday evening. The 46-year-old actor is wearing a black cap, black eyeglasses, and a black shirt in the first snap. A grey mask was also used by the performer. The 24-year-old actress wore a black ensemble and black cat-shaped eyeglasses to complete her look.

The actress was seen in the second snap sipping her drink while DiCaprio stared at her.

The fan captioned the photographs, “Camila Morrone with Leonardo DiCaprio during the US Open final match today (12) in New York City.”

Given how he dressed up, DiCaprio was difficult to spot in the photos at first sight. Another fan, however, rushed to Twitter to confirm that the star of “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” was there at the event.

“Without a doubt, this is Leo at the US Open! I know it’s you, @LeoDiCaprio, since I’m your 11-year-old admirer,” the fan explained.

“And he’s savvy because he’s one of the few wearing a mask in a very crowded and tightly seated outside event,” wrote another fan, confirming DiCaprio’s identity.

The duo was first linked in December 2017, when they were thought to be dating. They were sighted together in Colorado less than a month later, in January 2018. In March 2018, the lovebirds were first seen holding hands in Los Angeles.

In August 2018, DiCaprio and Morrone also took a trip to Europe. They made a rare public appearance at the UEFA Champions League in Paris the same year. In 2019, they also visited the Cannes Film Festival together.

Morrone’s most recent film appearance was in the romantic comedy “Valley Girl.” She is currently filming “Daisy Jones & The Six,” a miniseries.

On the other side, DiCaprio’s next film is “Don’t Look Up.” The star-studded film, which also stars Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, and Jonah Hill, will be released in theaters on December 10 and will be available on Netflix on December 24.