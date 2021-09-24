Camila Cabello Wears a Red Mini Dress to the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards [Photos].

Camila Cabello shared a photo of herself wearing a lovely red short dress at the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards on Twitter on Thursday.

On Thursday, the 24-year-old singer attended an event at Watsco Center in Miami, and later that evening, she uploaded a photo of herself in the tiny dress. Elie Saab, a Lebanese fashion designer, created the ensemble.

The “Cinderella” actress wore an off-the-shoulder sleeve dress with a red matching belt around her waist in the photos. She finished off her ensemble with a cherry red single-strap high heel. The singer also posted a close-up and a photo that showed off the back of her gown.

The singer captioned her photographs, “I can’t wait to perform!!”

One of the fans used the comments section to submit a video of the singer posing for the camera on the red carpet. “AWESOME PERFORMANCE!! “I’m very proud of you,” the admirer wrote in the video’s caption.

“Wow, Camila!” exclaims the narrator. Another fan said, “You looked GORGEOUS tonight.” “Red was meant for you, and it’s really lovely. And tonight’s performance had me in tears. You nailed it, and your final speech was incredible. I am really proud of you!!”

The singer took to the stage to perform her newly released music track, “Don’t Go Yet,” after flaunting her look on the red carpet.

During her stunning performance, the singer also remarked, “Cómo está mi gente Latina?” which translates to “How are my Latin people?”

“For those who suffer yet refuse to remain silent,” she added. “My lovely people, my Cuban homeland, and my hometown.”

The singer made her acting debut in the musical fantasy film “Cinderella,” which was released on September 3. Kay Cannon directed the film, which is currently available to watch on Amazon Prime. Nicholas Galitzine, Billy Porter, James Corden, Idina Menzel, and Pierce Brosnan also star in the film.

The singer is dating Shawn Mendes on a personal level. The couple celebrated the release of the film “Cinderella” by posting a PDA-filled snapshot on social media.

Mendes will next be featured in the musical comedy film “Summer of Love,” according to his upcoming projects.