Camila Cabello wears a glum expression in her first public appearance since her split from Shawn Mendes.

Camila Cabello’s gloomy images have surfaced following her divorce with Shawn Mendes. The 24-year-old singer appeared teary-eyed and emotional as she stepped out for a shopping trip in Los Angeles on Monday.

Cabello appeared to be downcast in the photographs as she went down Melrose Avenue. She wore a trendy brilliant red dress with ruffled accents and buttons along the front as she walked down the famed West Hollywood street. She wore black sandals with her dress and carried a huge knitted tote bag over her shoulder.

Cabello also donned sunglasses at one point, which concealed teary eyes. Her long brown hair covered her face in some images, while she sat with her head down in others. Her outfit was identical to the one she wore in an Instagram album she shared on Tuesday, describing it as her “uniform.” The appearance comes a week after she and Mendes announced their breakup in a joint statement on November 17. Before confirming their romance in 2019, the two had been longtime friends.

The former couple declared in a joint statement that they had decided to stop their romantic connection, but that their “love for one another” will remain strong. “We’ve decided to stop our romantic relationship,” they wrote in a statement, “but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever.” “We started our relationship as best friends, and we’ll keep it that way. We have valued your support from the beginning and will continue to do so in the future,” they stated.

Cabello confessed in an interview last week that anxiety had harmed her relationship with Mendes. “I was paralyzed with anxiety,” she explained. “I just felt incredibly unstable, and I just felt a mess,” she added, “because this thing that had been distracting me, my work and filming, was suddenly gone, and I was left with my anxieties and my thinking.”