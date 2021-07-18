Camila Cabello Wears a Crop Top With ‘Stretch Marks And Fat,’ Shutting Down Body Shamers: ‘I Am Grateful.’

Camila Cabello has made it plain that she is at ease in her own skin by sharing an uplifting message on self-love with her fans.

The former Fifth Harmony member shared a TikTok video titled I luv my body” on Friday, in which she discussed being forced to feel insecure about her curves while working out.

“I was just running around in the park, minding my own business, trying to stay fit and healthy.” And I’m wearing a shirt that reveals my,” she added before lowering the camera. In her black crop top and workout leggings, her stomach is on full display.

“And I wasn’t tucking it in,” she said, “because I was going around and existing like a normal person who doesn’t tuck it in all the time.” “And I was like, ‘Damn,'” she says. But then I reminded myself that fighting your body is a thing of the past.”

The singer of “Seorita” slammed body shamers, claiming she accepts her body as it is.

Cabello also urged supporters to embrace their bodies, regardless of their size.

“I am thankful for this body because it allows me to do what I need to do. We’re genuine women, complete with curves, cellulite, stretch marks, and body fat. And, sweetheart, we’ve got to own it,” she added.

Cabello wrapped up her video by singing a few lines of En Vogue’s “Giving Him Something He Can Feel” while sliding her palm up and down her stomach and chest.

I adore my body.

Cabello’s two-year boyfriend, Shawn Mendes, appears to have no issues with her body, since their relationship is still going strong.

The duo was recently spotted together on the beach in Florida. In June, the “Havana” singer frolicked in the ocean in Miami with Mendes, wearing a two-piece bikini. Her 22-year-old partner, on the other hand, went topless to show off his abs, wearing only simple black shorts for the occasion.

They also celebrated their second anniversary as a couple earlier this month with a romantic Caribbean getaway.

Cabello will next be seen in Amazon’s “Cinderella,” which will premiere on September 3rd.