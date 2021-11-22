Camila Cabello Shows Off Her Mint Green Hair Following Her Split From Shawn Mendes [Photos].

After splitting with Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello turned to Instagram on Sunday to show off her new mint green hairstyle to her 58.8 million followers.

The 24-year-old Cuban-American singer can be seen in the first photo taking a selfie from a low angle while biting her finger sensuously. She was dressed in a mint green dress with large frills around the shoulders.

White nail polish and shiny cosmetics complemented her outfit. In the second photo, the singer can be seen pursing her lips as posing for another selfie. She also posted a third shot of herself with her former black hairstyle. The image was fuzzy, and the performer was wearing a melancholy expression.

“I clean up ok,” Cabello captioned the photographs with a thumbs-up emoji.

In the comments section, fans gushed about the new design.

“YOU LOOK SO GOOD!” wrote one of the fans. “Queen of seductively biting her finger,” commented another enthusiast. Many other fans greeted the singer as “queen,” with some even suggesting that they try to cheer her up after her recent breakup.

Cabello and Mendes confirmed their breakup via Instagram Stories last week, prompting the release of the photographs.

“Hey guys, we’ve decided to stop our romantic relationship,” they posted on Nov. 18. “However, our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever.” “We began our friendship as best friends and shall remain best friends.” “We are grateful for your continued support, both in the past and in the future. – Shawn and Camila, “They brought the announcement to a close. A screenshot of someone’s Instagram Stories was published on Twitter: Many admirers were devastated by the news, since the former couple always appeared to be in love in their images. Furthermore, on November 4, Mendes and Cabello made news for kissing on Miami Beach. Cabello and Mendes started dating in July of this year.

Mendes will appear in the comedic musical film “Summer of Love,” directed by Ivan Reitman, on the work front. The film is now in the pre-production stage.

Cabello, on the other hand, was most recently seen in “Cinderella,” a musical love drama that premiered on Amazon Prime in September.