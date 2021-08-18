Camila Cabello Opens Up About Her Shawn Mendes Relationship And Taylor Swift Friendship.

Since they initially started dating in 2019, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have been like two peas in a pod. The “Senorita” singer recently posed for Bustle’s denim issue, where she opened up about her relationship with Mendes, her friendship with Taylor Swift, and her battle with body shaming.

Cabello stated of her lover, “I definitely have a nurturing approach because I like to be nurtured.” She told the newspaper, “I’m blessed that my partner is the same way.”

“I think we’re both sensitive, so there’s a lot of sweetness and tenderness. She continued, “I’m very fortunate to be able to surround myself with love; it’s very essential to me.”

Cabello also discussed how the duo has always been there for each other when it comes to body shaming and how they support one another through anxieties and public scrutiny.

“Dang, I have these kinds of thoughts or whatever,” [he]would say. I think him talking about it has been a huge step in him changing his relationship with his body,” she stated, before adding that she could relate to him on many levels. “I definitely feel compulsive, as if I need to go to the gym, do this, and lose weight soon. That’s how I’ve felt. Cabello remarked in the interview, “That’s the societal voice in your head.”

Body shaming is a widespread problem, particularly among celebrities. The singer of “Liar” was no exception. Cabello recalls being body-shamed when a photo of her at the beach was published. She recalls thinking at the time, “This hurts so much.” “I was insecure the entire day. She explained, “I felt like it was affecting how I thought about food and eating… really messing me up.”

Cabello chose to control the story and appreciate her body exactly as it is, rather than allowing the incessant trolling and body-shaming to drag her down.

“You may train out for a couple hours a day and never eat carbs or anything like that, but it’s not a balanced life. That’s not what I’m looking for… “I can’t alter to fit that mold,” she stated, adding, “I’m going to wear whatever I want, and if there are photographers around, that’s unfortunate, but I’m not going to entirely change who I am for that.”

Aside from her relationship, the 24-year-old singer talked about how tough it is for her to make friends. She admitted, “It’s difficult for me to become close to people.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.