Camila Cabello Dazzles At The MTV VMAs With Her Dance Performance Of “Don’t Go Yet”

Two years after setting the stage on fire with her incredibly sexy performance of “Seorita” with partner Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello returned to the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards.

Cabello headed to the stage to perform her new single “Don’t Go Yet,” flaunting her curves and Latina flair. The song is the first single from her upcoming third album, “Familia,” which will be released later this year as a follow-up to her 2019 album “Romance.”

On Twitter, MTV uploaded a snippet of Cabello’s performance. The post stated, “It’s safe to say @Camila Cabello just wowed us all with that performance of”Don’t Go Yet” at the #VMAs.”

Cabello joined the stage wearing a black-and-white filter that transported fans back to the turn of the century. A bevy of dancers trailed her, paying respect to her Latin background. She performed outstanding dance movements while belting out both Spanish and English tunes.

With a black and pink dress and long braids, the 24-year-old singer highlighted her curves.

Cabello closed her set with a shout-out to her boyfriend Shawn Mendes, who took the stage shortly after her. Cabello kissed Shawn Mendes at the end of her performance and stated, “Give it up for my guy.”

While Cabello went for a dramatic atmosphere for her performance, Mendes went for a more straightforward set-up for his song “Summer Of Love.”

The single “Don’t Go Yet” was released in July.

Cabello embraced her Cuban-Mexican origins in various sections of the music video for the tune, including Latin dance.

Cabello told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 at the time of the single’s release that she just wants to “create collective joy” through her album.

“I want it to be a family affair because it would make me happy,” she says. It would improve my life, and that’s exactly what I want, so that’s what I was trying to achieve with this entire album,” she stated.

Cabello described “Don’t Go Yet” as “sonically and melodically simply me being free.”

“I believe being in Miami for so long, having more relatives around me, and speaking Spanish more just kind of pulled me back,” the singer continued. I believe my roots grew deeper in a way that I required.”