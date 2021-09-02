Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes steal the show at the premiere of “Cinderella.”

At the “Cinderella” red carpet in Miami on Wednesday, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes drew a lot of attention. Cabello, who plays Cinderella in the upcoming film, wore a magnificent princess gown to the premiere with her real-life sweetheart.

Cabello and Mendes, unlike the other celebs that attended the event, did not dress up or wear a typical tux and gown. Cabello wore a Christian Siriano combination with a casual white crop top and a pale yellow tulle skirt that looked like it came directly from Cinderella’s closet, styled by celebrity stylists Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn. Her gorgeous summer-style clothing was well complemented by her gold makeup and bob haircut.

Mendes, meanwhile, wore a black mesh long-sleeve with a deep V-neck to the premiere. His top complemented his loose white slacks and silver chain necklace.

During the event, the couple kept their hands in one other’s and gazed into each other’s eyes as they walked and faced the press on the red carpet. Fans also noticed them standing on a golf cart, putting up peace signs and smiling for the camera at one point.

Cabello made news last week after receiving her own amazing makeover. The singer debuted her new bob hairstyle on Instagram on August 27. She captioned a shot of herself with her brand-new shoulder-length hair and neon makeup and nails, “psychofreak.”

She attended another “Cinderella” premiere event with her new bob a few days later, on Aug. 30, at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, where she said she had briefly passed out before hitting the stage inside the theatre. She apologized to the audience, saying, “I’m sorry, I just passed out, but I’m back!” “I literally passed out and am now awake and ready to read my notes.”

“All I can say is that this was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I was so invested in this film that all I wanted to do was enjoy it and not screw it up. And I’m glad I didn’t screw it up. And I’m thankful to everyone who believed in me enough to give me this chance,” she continued.