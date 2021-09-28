Cameron Diaz opens out about meeting her husband, Benji Madden, through his twin brother.

In a recent interview, Cameron Diaz discussed how she met her husband, Benji Madden.

The star of “Charlie’s Angels” made an appearance on the podcast “Anna Faris Is Unqualified” recently. The 49-year-old actress revealed that she met her husband through his twin brother Joel Madden and the latter’s wife, Nicole Richie, during her presence.

People quoted Diaz as saying, “I met mine through my now sister-in-law and brother-in-law, I met them first and then they didn’t set us up, but we were in the same room because of them, and then we found each other.”

“I was like, ‘How come I hadn’t seen him before?’” says the narrator.

Katherine Power, Diaz’s business partner and fellow guest, remarked that it was amusing because she had already seen Benji’s twin, Joel. The “Bad Teacher” actress, on the other hand, stated that they were quite different and that she was not drawn to her brother-in-law.

Diaz added, “They’re not the same, they’re so different.” “Even though they are twins, they are definitely completely different.”

Diaz reflected on her initial meeting with Benji and how she realized right away that he was the missing puzzle piece in her life.

“I noticed him going towards me and thought to myself, ‘Huh, he’s hot, I’ve never seen him before,’” Diaz said. “But then I saw him, and who he was, and it was like, ‘Oh you, you’re special, you’re the person, you’re the hidden jewel in my life,’” she says.

Raddix Madden, Diaz and Benji’s daughter, was born in January 2020. She attributed her desire to have a kid to her friend Gwyneth Paltrow.

“At 25, I don’t think I could have been this kind of parent. If it hadn’t been for you, I would not have been a mother,” Diaz said Paltrow. “I give you a lot of credit for the fact that you never gave up on me. I’d describe it as energizing.”

The couple has never said whether they became parents through surrogacy or adoption. Diaz, on the other hand, claims that becoming a mother has been the “greatest part” of her life.

“I’m really grateful and pleased, and it’s the finest thing that’s ever happened to me. I’m really fortunate to be doing it with Benji, and we’re having a blast,” Diaz said.