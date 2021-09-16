Cameron Diaz Offers Dating Tips and Recommends a “Hardballing” Approach.

When it comes to dating, Cameron Diaz has spoken about “hardballing.”

Diaz, 49, made an appearance on Wednesday’s episode of “The Drew Barrymore Show.” During the discussion, she was open about dating and introduced Barrymore and her co-host Ross Mathews to the concept of “hardballing.”

According to Logan Ury, the director of Commitment Science at Hinge, “hardballing” is a dating phrase that involves being open about one’s expectations when dating, whether they want a serious long-term relationship or just a short fling.

During the conversation, Mathews told a story about a friend who had unwittingly used the principle in her dating life.

“I have a girlfriend who keeps saying, ‘These men keep leaving me, they keep leaving me,’ and I’m like, ‘Well, what are the first dates like?’” he explained. “’Well, I ask them if they want kids,’ she explained. What are you doing on date one, girl? You don’t ask if you want children; instead, you inquire whether you enjoy pizza or the color blue.”

Mathews’ pal, according to Diaz, is a “natural hardballer.”

“She’s like, ‘This is what I want,’ and I’m like, ‘Are you in?’ So she shouldn’t be looking at the fact that they’re leaving her; instead, she should be saying, ‘You know what, you don’t add up to me, you’re not at my spot,’ but that’s fine,’ Diaz said. “At the very least, you’ll know we’re not in the same place.” And I believe that is the essence of dating.”

Mathews agreed with Diaz, stating that knowing what you want in a relationship is crucial. He went on to say that if the person they’re seeing isn’t right for them, they shouldn’t be afraid to move on.

“And, most importantly, if the other person isn’t holding on to you, let go,” Diaz said.

Diaz is currently not working as an actress. She and her husband, Benji Madden, decided to concentrate on their family. In 2015, the star of “Bad Teacher” and the musician from Good Charlotte married. Raddix Madden, their daughter, was born in December of this year.

The “Charlie’s Angels” alum declared in October that parenting is the “greatest part of my life.” She claimed that when their daughter was born, she and her husband were enjoying the time of their life.

"I'm so grateful and joyful, and it's the best thing I've ever done, and I'm so lucky to be doing it with Benj, and we're having the time of our lives." I'm overjoyed. She exclaimed, "I can't believe that."