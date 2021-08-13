Cameron Diaz discusses her decision to stop acting in order to make her life more manageable.

Cameron Diaz stunned Hollywood when she announced her retirement from acting in 2018, at the height of her career. The actress has remained silent on the subject since then, until today. She recently appeared on Kevin Hart’s Peacock talk show “Hart to Heart,” where she discussed her reasons for leaving the industry.

During the performance, Kevin Hart asked Diaz, “Why did Cameron Diaz leave the performing world?” What prompted you to come to a halt?”

“When you perform something at a really high level for a long length of time,” Diaz explained, “other parts of you have to sort of be given off to other people.”

The actress from “Knight & Day” still enjoys acting, but she had reached a point where she couldn’t handle her own life. She eventually realized, around the age of 40, that there were “so many elements of my life… that I wasn’t addressing and managing.” It’s enjoyable to do, and I enjoy it. “I enjoy acting,” says the actor.

She went on to say later in the talk program that she wants to incorporate more simplicity into her daily life. “I just wanted to make my life easy for myself; my daily routine is basically what I can do by myself.”

She also stated that “I feel whole” after the alteration.

After quitting acting, the “Charlie’s Angels” star realized she had more time for “all the things I didn’t have time for before.”

“Now I’m here, and having a family and being married and having our tiny nucleus of a family is the most rewarding thing I’ve ever done in my life. It’s really the most fantastic thing.”

“I don’t have what it takes to give a film the attention it deserves. She concluded, “All of my energy is here.”

Despite the fact that Diaz hasn’t acted in seven years, she has kept herself active in other ways. In 2013, she published “The Body Book: The Law of Hunger, the Science of Strength, and Other Ways to Love Your Amazing Body,” and in June 2016, she published “The Longevity Book: The Science of Aging, the Biology of Strength, and the Privilege of Time.”

She has made commercial investments in biotech firms like Seed Health and Modern Acupuncture. She even created her own organic wine label, called, last year. Brief News from Washington Newsday.